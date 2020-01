Be realistic about how much stuff you can fit in your closet. Digital Vision/ ThinkStock

Yikes! Sometimes a worthy cause requires sacrifice. If you don't have enough room, something may have to go. Just think of it this way, if you haven't used that bowling ball, pair of mittens or electric blanket in a while, it may be time to share the bounty by donating to Goodwill or your local shelter. Someone will benefit from your generosity, and you can console yourself with the tax write-off.