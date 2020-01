Yes, wicker is always in -- the closet, that is. Wicker baskets are an inspired storage solution that will corral your small items and organize your larger ones. They'll streamline your shelves and liberate your floor space, too. If you don't remember the color of the carpet in your closet and your shelves are prone to occasional accessory avalanches, baskets will save the day.

Did You Know? Getting organized with baskets can be an inexpensive and flexible solution. With so many basket styles and materials to choose from, like modular baskets, canvas-lined baskets and baskets with drawers, you're bound to find a style and size that will be a good home for your closet collections. Oh, and for open storage, they're an essential.