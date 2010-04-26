10 Fixes for Small Closets

Keep things simple and be smart about where things are placed. iStockphotos.com/ ThinkStock

You knew this part was inevitable: having to pull everything out, sort it into piles and put stuff into some logical order. Organization will help you maximize a small closet by encouraging you to keep like items together. When you start to see groups of things that just don't fit, you'll really be having an organizational aha moment -- say, like a group of seasonal shoes that could be stored in another room, a pile of purses that might work on hanging pegs or a bunch of leg warmers and shoulder pads that are in desperate need of recycling or tossing.