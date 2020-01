Over the door, on the floor, on hangers or under the bed, shoe racks can be lifesavers. If you love shoes (and who in their right mind doesn't love shoes?), then get a grip and put them somewhere safe and sane. Properly stored shoes will look better longer and you won't be wasting time with one shoe in your hand and the other, well, who knows where.

Did You Know? According to a poll conducted by ShopSmart Magazine, the average woman owns 19 pairs of shoes, and one-third of women have a hard time finding a place to put them all [source: Chatham Journal Weekly].