Keep things simple and be smart about where things are placed. iStockphotos.com/ ThinkStock

There are lots of cool gadgets that can get your clothes and other items in order and keep them that way. From rotating tie organizers to modular wire-shelving that you can customize, the days of rigid, drab wooden closet shelves are over. The next time you visit your home improvement outlet, check out some flexible options. You may be able to redesign your entire closet in a weekend for less money than you think.