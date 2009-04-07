10 Green Outdoor Cleaning Tips

If you and your family are campers - whether rugged backpackers or vacationers in an environmentally friendly RV - baking soda is a great multipurpose tool to take along with you. You'll be saving valuable space by packing something that can clean just about anything you'll need to clean on your trip (pots, pans, hands, teeth).

Start out by using it to deodorize your sleeping bags. Sprinkle them with baking soda and let the sit for a day, then shake out the begs and let them sit in the sun as long as possible. Baking soda is also quite handy for putting out campfires. You can even put an open box of it in an outhouse to deodorize the air. Good luck with that!

