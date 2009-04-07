Home & Garden
10 Green Outdoor Cleaning Tips

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
8

On the Deck

You know, your garage floor isn't the only place in your home that can be stained by grease and oil -- your deck or patio may also be prone to these stains. And as with most cleaning projects, it's best to tackle any stains as soon after the accident as possible.

If your wooden deck has become stained with suntan lotion or grease from an outdoor grill, sprinkle baking soda on it immediately and let it sit an hour. After brushing away the baking soda with a broom, check to see if any of the stain remains. If so, repeat the procedure.

