Top 10 Holiday Organizing Tips

A simple calendar can help you plan ahead for any holiday. iStockphoto /Thinkstock

Start planning for the holiday early -- at least a month in advance [source: BellaOnline.com]. Begin by filling out a centralized, all-encompassing holiday calendar for the weeks leading up to, during and after the holiday. Include everything you already know about or that's already been scheduled, such as travel plans, guest arrival days, pageants, parties and work functions. Continue to pencil in events as they are announced and planned, and only accept invitations for open dates. Make sure to block off shopping and preparation days, and factor in deadlines for shopping, shipping and baking, just so you don't miss anything. Also, here's a tip for relieving stress: On your calendar, be sure to mark a few "off" days to rest.