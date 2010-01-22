Top 10 Holiday Organizing Tips

Holidays usually last longer than just one day. What's more, many include an elaborate series of events that require many different levels of planning. So for optimal holiday organization, it's a good idea to make separate, categorized to-do lists. During the winter holidays, for example, you could make a gift shopping list, itemized by person. Also, try making a list of rooms or locations that need to be decorated, as well as a related list of decorations that need to be purchased. You can create lists for baking projects, travel plans, and people to whom you need to send cards and correspondence, too. Plan holiday menus first, then make the grocery list. You get the idea. To minimize the chance that you'll forget anything, always have these lists with you when you are heading out to the store or the mall.

Ties that Bind If you have trouble keeping up with paperwork, try creating a special "holiday binder" to store everything related to a particular holiday. Lists can go in there, as well as gift receipts and future decorating ideas.