Top 10 Holiday Organizing Tips

Deadlines are a good way to help you get stuff done and crossed off your list. Determining them and abiding by them can help you to prioritize a multitude of tasks when it feels like you have too much to do at once. Simply determine what needs to be done in what order, and set your deadlines accordingly. Then, tackle the tasks that have the soonest deadlines first. Of course, external deadlines may influence your priorities as well. For example, if you need to ship gifts to friends and relatives, find out through the U.S. Postal Service (or your preferred private carrier) what the cutoff dates are for holiday shipping. If you can, make it a priority to mail things out as quickly as possible -- that can help you avoid clutter and to-do piles around the house.

Timely Greetings Here's one way to make sure your holiday cards get out on time: Use an online card service like those offered by Modern Post Card and uPrinting. These companies allow you to choose cards and compose a message through their Web sites. Then, the cards are printed and mailed on your behalf.