Top 10 Holiday Organizing Tips

Let kids and other family members help you with holiday tasks. Digital Vision/ Digital Vision/ Thinkstock

News flash: You don't have to organize, decorate and plan everything on your own. Try delegating tasks to family members. Not only does it break up the work, but it creates responsibility for others and can make holiday planning a fun family activity. Get the kids involved, especially. Holiday planning for you is a burden -- for them, it may be very exciting. They can make decorations, help put them up, and maybe even assist you with the baking. Chore swapping is another time-saving idea. Do you love to bake Christmas cookies, but hate to decorate? Does your best friend love decorating but can only burn a baked good? Then swap tasks -- you bake for two, and she can decorate for two. That way, you're both happy.