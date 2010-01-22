Top 10 Holiday Organizing Tips

Pack fragile items carefully so you don't have to replace them next year. Polka Dot Images/ Polka Dot/ Thinkstock

Don't just throw tree ornaments and other fragile decorations into boxes unprotected. If possible, save the original cardboard packaging they arrive in. (Barring that, sandwich baggies may work fine). And then, rather than just tossing each one into a regular box or bin, try using old wine or liquor boxes -- they're often partitioned into 12 or more slots. Place each object into each individual slot, then pad them all with tissue paper or newspaper. For smaller items, consider using egg cartons in the same way: Wrap fragile things carefully in tissue paper, fill each egg-divot with an item, then place the full cartons into boxes and bins - near the top, of course. The pressure from being underneath other items may break them.