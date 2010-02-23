Top 10 Kitchen Storage Solutions

Why fumble with piles of pots and pans in a dark, cramped cabinet, when you can quickly reach for them? If you have a pot rack, you can hang your pots and pans over your kitchen island, mount them on a wall or have them freestanding exactly where you need them.

When choosing a pot rack, consider both its design and function. Racks come in several different finishes, including wrought iron, stainless steel, copper, gold and wood. They also come in different shapes -- rectangular, round, oval or square. Pick a style and shape that best matches your kitchen and storage needs. Some pot racks even come equipped with built-in lights if you need extra illumination.

Take a look at your pots. How many do you have? How large and heavy are they? The more pots you have and the larger they are, the bigger the rack you'll need.

Finally, decide where to place the rack. Pots and pans should be easily accessible, but you don't want them to be in your way while you're trying to cook.