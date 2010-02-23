Top 10 Kitchen Storage Solutions

If you want to sort your silverware, make sure that you choose a drawer organizer with partitions. Thinkstock Images/ Getty Images

Drawer organizers are among the most basic -- and most useful -- kitchen accessories. Everyone is familiar with silverware drawer organizers, and almost everyone has one. There are also organizers for spices and various kitchen odds-and-ends.

When buying an organizer, you can choose to buy one with an open tray or one with partitions. For silverware, partitions are best because you'll have a much easier time finding the right utensil each time you open the drawer. Depending on your needs and budget, you can get away with a simple plastic organizer, or invest a little more money and buy one made of wood or metal.

Generally, silverware organizers are one-size-fits-all, but it can help to measure your drawer before you go to the store to make sure the one you buy is a good fit. Also consider getting an organizer with a non-slip bottom, so it doesn't slide around every time you open the drawer. And if you're not sure exactly how much storage space you'll need, some organizers will expand to accommodate your growing collection of kitchen tools.