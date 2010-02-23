Top 10 Kitchen Storage Solutions

Sliding shelves make getting about the kitchen easier for those who can't move around well. Jupiterimages/ Getty Images

Sliding shelves are an easy way to increase the accessibility and storage space of your kitchen. They're especially helpful for people with arthritis or other conditions that make it difficult to get down on the floor and lean inside low cabinets, or stretch to reach inside high cabinets.

Depending on how handy you are, you can install sliding shelves yourself, or hire a professional to do it. The drawers sit on glides/tracks that are mounted on either side of the cabinets. If you need extra storage space, you can add more shelves to a single cabinet and double or even triple your existing space. You can even install sliding shelves in your pantry.

Once your shelves are installed, be sure to add slip-resistant shelf liners so that the items inside don't roll around every time you pull the shelves in or out.