Top 10 Kitchen Storage Solutions

If you cook on a regular basis, you've probably accumulated dozens of different spices. Storing them in a kitchen cabinet can make it difficult to find the right seasoning when you need it. A spice rack is an easy and inexpensive way to keep all of your spices organized.

Spice racks seem simple to purchase, but think carefully about your cooking needs before you buy. Spice racks come in a lot of different styles, so research a little before you head out. If you like to keep your spices right on the counter, get a carousel spice rack that spins around. If your counter space is more limited, install a wall-mounted rack, a rack that hangs inside your kitchen cabinet or one that slides inside a drawer. Another way to save space is with a magnetic rack, which hangs the spices right underneath your cabinets. Put the spice rack in a place that is cool, dry and close to your cooking space.

Some spice racks come pre-equipped with their own containers of spices. If you purchase one of these, make sure you know where to buy refills. The spices at your grocery store might not fit.

Spices have a long shelf life, but eventually they will start to lose their flavor. After about two to four years, clean out your spice rack and buy new bottles.