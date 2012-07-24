Commercial Break Cleaning: 10 Lightning-fast Fixes

" " If you split your cleaning chores up into two- or three-minute chunks to during commercials, they suddenly become no big deal. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Please excuse us for kicking off this article with some assumptions and generalizations about our readers. One: You probably don't have enough time in the day to make your home as clean as you'd like it to be. Two: There are probably quite a few household chores that you actively avoid or never seem to get around to. Three: When you watch TV, you use the commercial breaks to go to the restroom, grab a drink or do some other fairly nonproductive activities.

Not sure where we're going with this? Can't figure out the connection between housecleaning and commercial breaks? Well, allow us to enlighten you. All of those chores you've been avoiding because they're too time-consuming or just plain drudgery? If you split them up into quick two- or three-minute chunks, they suddenly become no big deal. Instead of lollygagging on the couch, loading up on snacks or getting another beer during commercial breaks, you could actually accomplish something. And vacuuming or dusting in short bursts isn't nearly as painful as doing it all at one time.

Now, we realize that many of you are accustomed to fast-forwarding through commercials on your DVR or TiVo. But just keep this concept in mind the next time you watch live TV -- or maybe try not to fast-forward one night if you have a chore that absolutely has to get done. You'll be killing two birds with one stone if you do laundry while watching a show. Genius!

Here's our list of 10 cleaning chores that you can easily knock out while watching TV.