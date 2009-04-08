Home & Garden
14 Green Kitchen Cleaning Tips

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
Sink Drains

First, a lesson in what not to use. One of the more caustic products you may have in your home is a commercial drain cleaner designed to unclog sinks. If you've ever had a clogged sink, you've probably used one of these incredibly corrosive cleaners. The typical acidic drain cleaner essentially burns the gunk in your pipes, clearing it away. Some drain cleaners are now designed to use enzyme action, which may sound better than acid, but enzymes can gradually eat away at your pipes. Injecting air or carbon dioxide into the drain is less harmful, so you might look for those products instead. Another approach is to use high-pressure water treatments. Still, quite often pouring a lot of boiling water down the drain will do the trick. Try that process first before moving on to the more advanced methods.

Once you've cleared a nasty clog, commit yourself to practicing preventative maintenance in your kitchen sink. For starters, make sure that nothing solid goes down the drain, especially if you do not have a garbage disposal. Keep a small compost bin or bucket next to the faucet to remind you to scrape those plates clean before putting them in the sink or dishwasher. Once a week, dump 1/4 cup baking soda down each of your kitchen drains, followed by 1/2 cup vinegar. Let this mixture sit in the drain for 20 minutes or more without any other liquids going down. While this is sitting, boil some water on the stove. Finally, flush the drains with the boiling water.

You might need to give the process some added oomph if a lot of greasy plates have been rinsed recently. If that's the case, mix 1/2 cup salt and 1/2 cup baking soda together, pour down the drain, and then flush with hot tap water.

Disinfectant Dilemma

Washing your hands with antibacterial soaps and cleaning the house with disinfectant wipes -- seems like a no-brainer, right? Actually, the substances that make soap and other products antibacterial and allow them to "disinfect" are herbicides, pesticides, and fungicides that help eliminate odor-causing bacteria and microbes. The Environmental Protection Agency classifies 275 of the antibacterial elements in cleansers as pesticides because they kill microbes. Some, such as triclosan, trigger production of a probable carcinogenic chloroform.

In fact, some of the "active ingredients" in antibacterial products have been linked to a variety of serious health problems including liver, kidney, and digestive damage; behavioral problems in children; damage to the nervous system; and brain development and reproductive defects. Even more, overuse of these products can impair the body's ability to fight off common infections and viruses.

Instead of antibacterial soaps and wipes, opt for natural germ-fighters such as vinegar, baking soda, and lavender oil in either a solution, suspended in an inert oil such as mineral or apricot oil, or by direct application. ­­

Recommended

