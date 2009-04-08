Home & Garden
14 Green Kitchen Cleaning Tips

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
Tea and Coffee Stains

Coffee and tea stains can be removed from light-colored cups and mugs by using a damp sponge dipped in baking soda. If the spots are proving stubborn, try rubbing them with a bit of salt.

If you have rust and mineral deposits on a teapot or an old stovetop-style coffee percolator, they can be removed by filling the pot with water and adding 2 tablespoons baking soda and the juice from half a lemon. Gently boil for 15 minutes, then rinse thoroughly. If you want to get coffee and mineral stains out of the glass or stainless steel pot of your coffeemaker, try this variation: Add 1 cup crushed ice, 1 tablespoon water, and 4 teaspoons salt to the pot when it is cold, swish around, and then wash as usual. Again, for really stubborn stains, substitute regular table salt with coarse salt.

Many of these methods can also be used for cleaning blenders and food processors. The baking soda will help get rid of any lingering odors from foods like peppers or garlic, and the salt and ice will help clean the blades as they "chew" them up. Rinse the blades thoroughly and let them dry, or run through the dishwasher if necessary (and if possible).

Paper Towel, Dishrag or Sponge?

The debate rages on as to whether paper towels, dishrags, or sponges are the most effective for cleaning. It'll be up to you to decide which to use based on your preference, but you should also consider environmental factors.

While paper towels will break down in a landfill, they certainly use up a lot of paper and are probably the most wasteful. Sponges can be made from petroleum products, but you may be able to find some natural sponges that are biodegradable. Of course, dishrags are cloth and thus easily reused. There is some worry that rags and sponges harbor germs and bacteria, but these items can be easily washed in the washing machine. You can also clip sponges to your dishwasher racks for a good rinsing. Thankfully, many newer dishwasher models not only have a "sanitize" feature, but are in compliance with governmental ratings for energy efficiency.

