14 Green Kitchen Cleaning Tips

­Now, some of us have a natural ta­lent for exploding things in the microwave -- usually involving some kind of red sauce that stains. To easily get rid of this type of spatter or greasy buildup, add 1/4 cup vinegar to 1 cup water in a glass measuring cup. Boil the mixture for three minutes in the microwave. But don't open the door just yet -- let it stand in the microwave for about ten more minutes. Soon, everything should be loosened up nicely.

Wipe the entire inside of the microwave clean with a damp sponge or soft cloth. Wipe from top to bottom and collect anything that falls to the floor of the microwave, tossing it into your compost bin.

Lemons also may be used as a variation. Heat a bowl of water with lemon slices in your microwave for 30 to 60 seconds, then wipe out the oven. Stains will be easier to remove and old food odors will be neutralized.

Remember to use microwave-safe containers when nuking your food. Many plastics and even paper towels break down when microwaved, releasing toxins that leach into food.

