  Prev NEXT  

14 Green Kitchen Cleaning Tips

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
Wood and Wooden Things

Clean a wooden cutting board with soap and a little water. Follow this by wiping it with a damp cloth dipped in salt. The salt will give the wood a new look and a fresh feeling. Similarly, you should wipe your wooden cutting board, breadbox, or salad bowls now and then with a sponge dipped in vinegar; it removes any grime and odor buildup, since wood tends to harbor grease and odors. A baking soda solution can also be used for this purpose. Another great cutting board cleaner is lemon juice. Just rub some into the cutting board and leave it overnight. In the morning, rinse thoroughly.

When your wooden utensils or cutting boards start to fade, crack, or become brittle, don't throw them out. Instead, apply a generous amount of olive oil onto them and rub it into the wood, following its grain. Depending upon how dry and cracked they are, it may take two or three applications to return them to a healthier state. If any oil seems to "pool," or if the utensils or cutting boards are still very oily to the touch even after letting them sit for a while, gently dab up the excess with an absorbent, lint-free cloth.

Shake I­t Up

The next time you use up a shaker can of Parmesan cheese or some similar product, clean the can and let it dry. Then fill it from your supply of baking soda. Keep the can top flipped open and put it in your refrigerator to let it do double duty -- the baking soda will deodorize your fridge as well as be handy when you need to grab some for a cleaning project. On a side note, the next time you go to the grocery store, skip the can of processed cheese and opt for a fresh block of Parmesan instead. You can grate what you need from the block each time. This will help you reduce waste and avoid some of the less healthy preservatives found in commercially processed foods.­

