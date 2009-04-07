Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Household Hints & Tips
  5. Cleaning

4 Essential Oils for a Green Home

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

2. Peppermint Oil

Peppermint oil smells nice and fresh, but it also can be used to stave away vermin such as ants, roaches, and mice. Using the oil in its undiluted form and placing it in your home at entrances and around the perimeters of a room (particularly a room that has an exterior wall) will keep the vermin from crossing into your home. Lik­e the other oils, a few drops of peppermint oil can be placed in a pot of water set to simmer to help quickly rid the home of bothersome odors.

­

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How Often Should You Wash Your Coffee Cup?

9 Uses for Hydrogen Peroxide

Gently Discussing the Swedish Death Clean With Loved Ones

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement