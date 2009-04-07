4 Essential Oils for a Green Home

Peppermint oil smells nice and fresh, but it also can be used to stave away vermin such as ants, roaches, and mice. Using the oil in its undiluted form and placing it in your home at entrances and around the perimeters of a room (particularly a room that has an exterior wall) will keep the vermin from crossing into your home. Lik­e the other oils, a few drops of peppermint oil can be placed in a pot of water set to simmer to help quickly rid the home of bothersome odors.

­