4 Essential Oils for a Green Home

Citrus oils such as lemon, lime, and grapefruit oils, as well as our fantastic friend lemon juice, can be used in a variety of applications, even as polish for wood floors and wood furniture. Depending upon how severely dry the wood is, citrus oils can be either applied directly or suspended in another inert oil medium. Do not use citrus oils on cooking utensils, however. Citrus oils are also good for removing stickers and other gooey items -- just add a couple of drops of the oil to the sticker and rub w­ith a damp cloth until the adhesive is gone.

