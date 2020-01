One way to spice up your home is by simmering a little cinnamon, cloves, fresh ginger, and the herbs of your choice in a bit of water on your stovetop. For a more summery smell, try adding a handful of mint leaves to 8 cups water. Bring the mixture to a boil first and then turn down to a simmer. You can also use essential oils in combination with these spices, or alone.

