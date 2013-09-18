5 Dirtiest Spots in Your House and How to Clean Them

Just like your remote, the computer keyboard picks up germs easily. If you’re sneezing on the keyboard, eating at your desk, or sitting down to work without washing your hands, you’re potentially spreading germs and bacteria. Be sure to wash your hands – and try to get everyone else to do the same – before using your computer, and don’t eat over the keyboard. Shake out crumbs often, and gently wipe down the keyboard and mouse with an alcohol-based wipe on a regular basis.

Advertisement