5 Green Carpet Cleaning Tips

Clean this carpet naturally. iStockphoto.com /Bridget McGill

Commercial spot removers for carpets and rugs usually contain caustic substances, not to mention chlorine and/or petroleum-bas­ed solvents. Although more and more spot removers are becoming available that claim to be easy on both the environment and your health, there's really no need for you to buy them. Luckily, you can tackle many of the common carpet and rug stains you may encounter with a vinegar and water solution, and sometimes with just undiluted vinegar alone! To get that coveted foaming action that many products feature, place the vinegar solution into a well-rinsed foaming soap bottle.

Now, let's look at some specific situations where green cleaning can be applied to the carpet.