Bathroom toiletries can help clean the kitchen too. Stockbyte/ Thinkstock

For most of us, the kitchen is the busiest room in the house. People are constantly coming in and out, opening the fridge looking for leftovers, searching for a snack, slamming drawers, washing dishes and baking cookies. It's the first place you go in the morning and the last light you turn off at night. Needless to say, kitchens need to be cleaned constantly.

There are different kitchen cleaning products for every surface - for granite countertops, stove- tops, stainless-steel appliances, tile floor...the list goes on and on. Why spend hundreds of dollars on expensive and chemical-ridden cleaners when the solution to a clean kitchen could be sitting under your bathroom sink. Try these 5 kitchen cleanups using toothpaste and other bathroom stuff instead.

