Top 5 Spring Cleaning Tools

Dusters made of ostrich feathers naturally trap particulates in their weaves. Kate Leigh/ iStockphoto

­While it's true there are plenty of spray ­ furniture polishes that put the smack down on dust, using too much can lead to a waxy build-up. Even worse, when sprayed directly onto wood furniture, some of the ingredients in aerosol dusting sprays can eventually damage the finish [source: Williams]. Liquid and semi-solid furniture polishes work and it's a good idea to keep some around the house for polishing from time to time, but they shouldn't be routinely used for dusting.

Instead, opt for a good feather duster during your spring cleaning to get the light particulate matter that's accumulated over the winter. If you can, spring for a feather duster made from natural materials. Ostrich feathers have a broad surface area and are finely woven, so they trap dust particles and hold onto them until shaken out. Lambswool is another great material for dusting; they, too, trap particles but don't create an electrostatic charge. You can get a good lambswool or ostrich feather duster for less than $10 [source: All Dusters].