Top 5 Spring Cleaning Tools

Rubber gloves protect the skin from exposure to harsh cleansers and provide a barrier to germs. What more do you need? Jim Jurica/ ­iStockphoto

­It's easy to overlook or avoid; putting on a pair of thick, hot gloves is not something most people go out of their way to do. It's a lot easier to just get to cleaning. These days, rubber gloves have gone much the way of the dinosaur.

When spring cleaning, though, it's a good idea to shell out the extra few bucks when you're stocking up on cleaning supplies at the store and don rubber gloves when cleaning. This holds especially true when you opt to go with strong chemical cleansers over green cleaners. Chemicals used in spring cleaning like bleach can irritate the skin, and gloves not only protect your hands from drying and cracking, they also provide a barrier from germs -- a good idea when giving the toilet a springtime shine.