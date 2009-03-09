Top 5 Spring Cleaning Tools

This is close to how you should use a squeegee, except you should pull from top to bottom instead of diagonally. You should also use it on windows and mirrors, rather than empty space. Thomas Mounsey/ ­iStockphoto

­You know those little tools that look like windshield wipers found around the pumps at gas stations? They're useful not only on your windshield, but around your house during spring cleaning time, as well. Concerning yourself with streaky windows is a thing of the past with a squeegee, which hugs glass surfaces closely enough that no moisture remains after a pass. Squeegees also don't require spray glass cleansers, although you can use them together.

The all high authority on spring cleaning, Martha Stewart, suggests using a squeegee with a solution of equal parts white vinegar and warm water to clean windows and mirrors. Drop sponge into the solution and wet the glass with it. From a top corner, pull the squeegee downward to the windowsill or bottom of the mirror and wipe the tool down with the sponge. Continue like this, overlapping over the last pass with each new one [source: Martha Stewart Living]. Presto, the cleanest windows and mirrors you've ever had.