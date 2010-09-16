5 Old-Fashioned Tips for Household Clean-Ups

Even if the dishes in the sink look like a lost cause, don’t give up! Thinkstock Images/Comstock/Getty Images/ Thinkstock

If you reach under your sink for a supply of store-bought cleaners every time you need to mop up a spill or freshen your laundry, stop where you are. We know it might seem like there's no other way to get your countertop truly spotless, but in reality you don't need expensive and harmful products to keep your house fresh and clean.

People have been cleaning house for generations without store-bought cleaners, and their laundry might have smelled better because of it. Take a note out of your great-grandparents' book and go back to the basics of old-fashioned house cleaning.

I know -- you love the scent of your fabric softener -- but trust me, you'll love the scent of our old-fashioned tricks even more. First up, let's go back to the basics and learn from nature.