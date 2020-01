10 Tips for Multiuse Office/Guest Rooms

The dual-purpose home office/guest room is frighteningly easy to reclutter because it gets so much use. To keep it functional, clean and organized, consider hiring a cleaning service for weekly, monthly or quarterly care, depending on what you need. If professional help isn't for you, commit to a cleaning and organizing schedule broken down to weekly, monthly and biannual chores. Don't forget to sanitize surfaces that germs really love, like keyboards and telephones.

