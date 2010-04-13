Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Household Hints & Tips
  5. Cleaning

10 Tips for Multiuse Office/Guest Rooms

by Alia Hoyt & Echo Surina
9

Make a Plan

If you use the room primarily as a workspace, a desk will suit you much better than a bed.
If you use the room primarily as a workspace, a desk will suit you much better than a bed.
Brand X Pictures/Thinkstock

Just because the room is going to serve a double purpose doesn't mean the physical space has to be evenly split, with half the area serving as a dedicated office and half as a guest room. Instead, the space you allocate to one function should be proportional to how often it's used. For example, if you work in your office almost every day but only have overnight guests a few times a year, most of the room should be a work area, with the remainder serving as a guest refuge. Remember, this is all about smart design and functional living.

Window Wonder

Strategically position your work space to maximize the natural sunlight and fresh air your room's windows offer. It's always more pleasant to work by the sun rather than artificial lighting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How Often Should You Wash Your Coffee Cup?

9 Uses for Hydrogen Peroxide

Gently Discussing the Swedish Death Clean With Loved Ones

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement