We'll be honest: If you have frequent visitors, this cot just isn't going to cut it. Hemera Technologies/PhotoObjects.net/ Thinkstock

Once you've determined how your multiuse space should be divided, it's time to plan your furniture and other needs based on the space allotted. For example, if you require a spacious work station for extravagant home projects, you'll probably be better off opting for minimal guest bedroom furniture. If, on the other hand, you never really use the office and have frequent visitors, move out that tiny cot and bring in a proper bed to serve your guests' needs.