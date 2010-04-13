10 Tips for Multiuse Office/Guest Rooms

A casual chaise can function as a cozy workspace seat during the day but also serve as a bed for overnight guests. Hemera/ Thinkstock

Having a multiuse room isn't about stuffing two rooms into one. The trick is to select furniture and accessories that make it easy to transform an office into a guest nook or vice versa. Select modular or multifunctional furniture that can move or consolidate easily. To create a feeling of separate spaces, consider employing a folding screen or room divider if the room is large enough to accommodate one.

The truly functional home office will have a desk that is both useful and efficient. There are many modular desks on the market that feature leaves that fold under and collapse, helping to minimize the desk's size when guests visit. However, if your multiuse room is mostly used for visitors, a small desk in the same design style as the rest of the bedroom furniture can help the area feel like one fluid space.