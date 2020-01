This king-size bed sure looks comfy, but it's not going to leave a lot (or any) room for your office furniture. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

There's no need to stuff a king-size bed, desk and dresser into one small room -- and it probably won't all fit anyway. Unless you get a lot of visitors, you just need a small daybed or trundle bed to accommodate your guests. An air mattress can easily be stored in the closet for occasions when extra company comes calling.