5 Tips for Streamlining Your Laundry Routine

You shouldn't have to use a snowblower to clear a path to the washing machine. Follow our easy steps for streamlining laundry.

As humorist Erma Bombeck once joked, "Housework can kill you if done right."

If you've ever spent a Sunday afternoon confined to the laundry room sorting, washing, folding and ironing load after load of soiled garments, you might have started to question whether Erma was really joking after all.

But never fear! Laundry doesn't have to be complicated, frustrating or even time consuming if you know how to outsmart it. You really can get through this necessary task quickly and easily with a few simple tricks. So read on for tips to streamline your laundry routine, so you can spend less time sulking and more time soaking.