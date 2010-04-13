5 Ways to Create an Allergen-free Bedroom

Your bedroom is a haven, but if you've got itchy, runny eyes, it might not feel like one. Jupiterimages/ Thinkstock

While the start of spring brings warm weather and blooming flowers, it also brings pollen and other allergens that can cause sneezing, itchy eyes, headaches and a range of other symptoms. If allergies are getting you down, expand your spring-cleaning routine to create an allergen-free bedroom for you or other family members who are suffering. Your bedroom can serve as a controlled sanctuary where you enjoy clean air and freedom from pollen, dust mites, pet dander and dreaded mold or mildew.

Whether your allergies are related to the spring blossoms or other year-round causes, taking the time to allergen-proof your space gives you a place to retreat when allergies are at their worst.