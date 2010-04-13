5 Ways to Create an Allergen-free Bedroom

Regular cleaning is critical to keeping allergens at bay in the bedroom. Jupiterimages/ Thinkstock

No matter what steps you take to allergy-proof your bedroom, regular cleaning is critical to keeping dust and other allergy-triggers at bay. Vacuum your floors twice a week using a vacuum with a high-efficiency performance (HEPA) filter. For hard-surface floors, mop once a week, making sure to clean your mop well after each use. If you must have carpets in the bedroom, steam clean them regularly to remove dust and dirt, or replace them with easy-to-clean scatter rugs.

Steam clean soft items like curtains, comforters or even your mattress to get rid of stubborn dust mites. Wash all linens weekly at temperatures of 130 degrees Fahrenheit (54 degrees Celsius) or higher -- lower temperatures won't kill these mites. If your kids have special soft toys or blankets, stick them in the freezer for a few hours a day or every other day to kill dust mites.

Wipe away dust with a damp rag or electrostatic cloth to make sure it's gone. Avoid feather dusters -- all they do is push the dust around. If allergy attacks tend to cut your cleaning time short, wear a dust mask while you work, or open the windows to help clear the air.