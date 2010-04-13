5 Ways to Create an Allergen-free Bedroom

Organic cotton bedding is a smart choice if you suffer from allergies. Tay Jnr/ Thinkstock

Allergy-sufferers may want to consider switching to bedding and linens specially designed to ease their suffering. These include mattresses, sheets, pillows and other linens that are made with tightly woven fibers to keep dust mites out. If these products are too expensive for your budget, try using vinyl mattress covers as a low-cost alternative. After all, if you're spending eight hours a night in bed, you don't want millions of dust mites making themselves at home in your mattress.

Don't forget that your linens themselves can also contain allergens. Avoid down feathers and stick to organic materials like cotton that are less likely to trigger allergies.

Advertisement

Finally, consider the effect of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). VOCs, such as urea formaldehyde, are chemicals found in everything from paint to carpeting. These materials not only contribute to poor air quality, but can also trigger allergies. Look for products marked low-VOC or VOC-free to avoid the health and allergy effects of these chemicals.