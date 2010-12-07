5 Ways to Get Children Started Cleaning

You may have discovered that very young children have a pretty democratic sense of what's entertainment and what isn't. As your toddler happily bangs wooden spoons on your pot lids, consider turning her limitless curiosity and endless supply of energy into a few helpful habits. Wait a few years to start asking her to dust the furniture or put her discarded toys in the toy basket and she may rebel, but start introducing her to a few simple chores early, and by the time she realizes they're work and not play, she'll already have developed some tidy habits.

Keep your requests age-appropriate, though, and offer regular, gentle reminders. Give your child a designated spot for her toys and encourage her to put one toy back before selecting another. Children learn by repetition, but keep it lighthearted or she may realize there's more going on than meets the eye.

