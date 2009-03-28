Five Ways to Organize Your Home Office for Under $50

Reams of paper piling up? Towering files threatening to tip? Pens aplenty, just never around when you need one? If this sounds like the situation in your home office, you're in serious need of some organizational know-how.

Having trouble locating an important document or tracking down the phone number of a key contact can be critical factors in the success of an entrepreneurial endeavor. So to get your ducks in a row, try these five tips that are sure to have you breathing a sigh of relief while sparing your bottom line.