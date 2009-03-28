Five Ways to Organize for Free

Take care when selecting a new spot for those items you can't bear to part with, or that are found out-of-place while you organize. Rarely used objects do not need to stand front and center in closets and cupboards. By putting them back out of the way, you'll have an easier time accessing -- and, more importantly, replacing -- items that you use frequently.

In short: whatever survived the round-up, but isn't something you need on a regular basis, should be stored behind and under items that are needed more often. With the more frequently used articles at the forefront, it won't seem like such a hassle putting them away.