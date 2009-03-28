Five Ways to Organize for Free

Another aspect of organizing to keep in mind is not just whether something is in the proper location among other objects, but also whether it's even in the right general location to begin with.

For example, if you keep your fridge and stove instruction manuals in a drawer in the kitchen and the blender instructions in the small appliance warranties folder in your office file cabinet, things could get confusing - and quick.

Storing like items in one location is more conducive to an ongoing victory over disorganization. It can be much easier to stay organized if things have a precise home and aren't scattered about -- and as a bonus, everything is easier to find too.