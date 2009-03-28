10 Ways to Organize Your Closet for Under $50

Probably the most fundamental way to organize a space is to decrease how much stuff is in it. First, set aside some time, take everything out of the closet and try on every last article of clothing. Be realistic and determined: If an item doesn't fit, is stained or you haven't worn it in more than a year, get rid of it. This isn't time to reminisce -- it's time to get your closet in shape. If you can't decide, put it in a box and pack it away. In six months, take the box out and see if you still want anything in it. Chances are good that box will be ready for a trip to your local donation center.

Did You Know? A nifty way to organize sports equipment is with products such as the Ballganizer -- for $10 to $20 you can get those balls rolling around on the floor hung up in the air and all in a row.