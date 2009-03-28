10 Ways to Organize Your Closet for Under $50

Big Box Storage
If you've organized and purged to your heart's content and your closets are still packed to the gills, it's time to start thinking out of the box -- or, shall we say, into the box. A storage ottoman is the perfect spot to hide the overflow from your linen closet or sweater shelves -- or anything you don't need to access on a daily basis. And your houseguests will never suspect that they're resting their feet on top of the sheets and blankets they'll be sleeping on later.
