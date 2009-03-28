Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Household Hints & Tips
  5. Cleaning

10 Ways to Organize Your Closet for Under $50

by Alison Cooper & Jessika Toothman
1

Big Box Storage

We love double-duty furniture!
We love double-duty furniture!
Thinkstock/Comstock/Getty Images

If you've organized and purged to your heart's content and your closets are still packed to the gills, it's time to start thinking out of the box -- or, shall we say, into the box. A storage ottoman is the perfect spot to hide the overflow from your linen closet or sweater shelves -- or anything you don't need to access on a daily basis. And your houseguests will never suspect that they're resting their feet on top of the sheets and blankets they'll be sleeping on later.

Related Articles

Sources

  • Budget Fashionista. "Spring Cleaning: Tips for Organizing Your Closet." March 7, 2011. (Jan. 13, 2012) http://www.thebudgetfashionista.com/archive/closet-spring-cleaning-tips/
  • Coffey, Sarah. "20 Ways to Organize Your Bedroom Closet." Apartment Therapy. Feb. 19, 2008. (Jan. 13, 2012) http://www.apartmenttherapy.com/ways-to-organize-your-dresser-43236
  • Martha Stewart. "A Call to Order: Maximizing Your Closet Space." (Jan. 13, 2012) http://www.marthastewart.com/274465/a-call-to-order-maximizing-your-closet-s
  • Real Simple. "31 Ways to Make Over Your Closets." (Jan. 13, 2012) http://www.realsimple.com/home-organizing/organizing/closets/inspirational-closets-00000000013792/index.html
  • Space Bag Brand. (Jan. 16, 2012) https://www.spacebagbrand.com/Space-Bag-Store.dtm
  • Target. "Hangers." (Jan. 16, 2012) http://www.target.com/s?searchTerm=hangers&category=0|All|matchallany|all+categories

UP NEXT

How Often Should You Wash Your Coffee Cup?

How Often Should You Wash Your Coffee Cup?

HowStuffWorks finds out how often you should wash your coffee cup or mug to avoid germs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How Often Should You Wash Your Coffee Cup?

9 Uses for Hydrogen Peroxide

Gently Discussing the Swedish Death Clean With Loved Ones

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement