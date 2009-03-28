10 Ways to Organize Your Closet for Under $50

Even if you do have enough bars, shelves and racks in your closet, it doesn't mean a thing unless everything on them is arranged so you can actually find what you're looking for. So figure out a system that works for you: Most people probably group items according to type (all pants together, for example) or season, but you could also arrange things by color. Reorganization will also help you weed out unnecessary items -- like, maybe you don't need seven long-sleeved black shirts?