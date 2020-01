Keep those shoe boxes! Repurpose them for holding small items and organizing drawers. Fuse/ Thinkstock

You might think you're being ultra-organized by keeping your shoes in their original packaging, but there's a better use for those compartments. Put your shoes on floor or hanging racks, and use their boxes to store small items like ties, belts, undergarments, even special-occasion jewelry. Give them a uniform look by covering them in contact paper -- it comes in so many colors, patters and prints that coordinating the boxes with your overall d├ęcor should be easy.