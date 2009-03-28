Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Household Hints & Tips
  5. Cleaning

10 Ways to Organize Your Closet for Under $50

by Alison Cooper & Jessika Toothman
5

Delightful Displays

When you're organizing a storage area -- especially on a budget -- there's no law that says you have to buy all your supplies at a closet store. So always keep an eye out for unlikely tools: Paper towel holders mounted on a wall can become purse- or tie-hanging stations, for example, and a kitchen utensil rail could be an excellent spot for belts. And if you need to hang things outside the closet, why not make it look nice? Fasten a pegboard to the door or wall and make it a functional display for hats and scarves.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How Often Should You Wash Your Coffee Cup?

9 Uses for Hydrogen Peroxide

Gently Discussing the Swedish Death Clean With Loved Ones

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement