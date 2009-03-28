10 Ways to Organize Your Closet for Under $50

These hangers are great for cutting down on the bulk in your clothes. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

There are lots of hangers on the market that will have you breathing a sigh of uncluttered relief the next time you take a peek in your clothes closets. Tiered and cascading hangers accommodate multiple pants, skirts and shirts on a single hook and typically come in packs of four. A pile of footwear can be tidied up with an over-the-door shoe holder, and even though standing shoe racks take up a little floor space, they can be a great way to regain control over a chaotic closet. Prices for these items range greatly, but nearly all options are well below the $50 budget.